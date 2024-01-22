Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Arrive For ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony, Fans Ask ‘Where is Aishwarya Rai’ – WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek reached Ram Lalla's heavenly abode in Ayodhya. The duo looked suave in off-white kurtas - WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: To witness the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ritual, guests have begun to assemble at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Amitabh Bachchan, the famous actor, has arrived at the temple with his son Abhishek Bachchan to participate in the ritual. Known for their matching off-white kurta pyjamas and crimson neckpieces, Amitabh and Abhishek were spotted together. Invitations were also sent to special guests from the worlds of cricket, politics, art, literature, and culture in addition to movies.

Celebs began to assemble at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to witness Pran Pratishtha ritual. After Ranbir-Alia and Katrina-Vicky, megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek reach Ram Lalla’s abode. The duo wore matching off-white kurta with red tika on their foreheads.

Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek in Ayodhya – WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek’s video went viral on social media. Their video from Ayodhya Ram Temple received immense love on social media. Several users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Netizens also asked about Aishwarya Rai’s whereabouts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Bachchans idhar hai, Aishwarya kidhar hai.” Another user asked, “Aishwarya Rai kahan hai.”

The Pran Prathistha event will take place in the holy town of Ayodhya under strict security. Along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and several other notable visitors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ rite of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Sunday that a spectacular musical performance called ‘Mangal Dhwani’ will commemorate the holy ceremony. The event, which will start at 10 AM and include some of the biggest names in music, will take place.

While towns all around the nation have been decked up with lights, enormous cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters with religious statements linked to Lord Ram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has been decked out with posters and flags of Lord Ram. Beginning on January 16, one week before to the major celebration, Vedic rites were performed for Ram Lalla’s Pran-Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)