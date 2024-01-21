Home

Entertainment

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: HanuMan Team Donates Rs 2.6 Crore Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: HanuMan Team Donates Rs 2.6 Crore Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

The creators of Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' contributed Rs 2.66 crore for the opening of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, ahead of the major 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

HanuMan, a superhero movie directed by Prasanth Varma, was released on January 12. The movie, which stars Vinay Rai, Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer, is still doing well at the box office throughout the globe. The producers are now fulfilling their pledge to donate Rs 5 from each ticket sold to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received donations of Rs 2,66,41,055, as disclosed by the film’s team to the media. Even on weekdays, the movie brought in enormous sums of money at the box office, surpassing the Rs 150 crore milestone worldwide. According to the film’s crew, HanuMan‘s second weekend had maximum occupancy both domestically and internationally.

Trending Now

HanuMan Team’s Donation For Ram Mandir

#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM ✨ As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 🤩🙏 – https://t.co/EDNd4iyn3b A @PrasanthVarma film

🌟ing @tejasajja123#HanuManForShreeRam #HanuManEverywhere… pic.twitter.com/jbWQ5sPhzq — Primeshow Entertainment (@Primeshowtweets) January 21, 2024

You may like to read

The producers announced at the pre-release event that they would be giving Rs 5 to the Ram Mandir for each ticket purchased. A check for Rs 14,85,810 has already been donated by them from the 2,97,162 tickets that were sold during the film’s screenings. They will now donate Rs 2,66,41,055 from the 53,28,211 tickets that were purchased.

On January 22, Ayodhya will be celebrating the opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The consecration

is anticipated to draw a large number of VIPs, including politicians, athletes, and celebrities. Invitations went out to several celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and MS Dhoni.

The narrative of Hanumanthu (Teja), a young guy who discovers a totem in his village and gets abilities, is told in the film HanuMan, which is currently showing in theaters. The story revolves around his defence of his people against a greedy tyrant named Vinay, with the aid of his sister Varalaxmi and girlfriend Amritha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.