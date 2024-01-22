Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Screams ‘Jai Shri Ram’ After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Fans Say ‘Kya Energy Hai’ – WATCH

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines after she shared a video of chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Fans join along with Kangana's enthusiasm for Lord Ram. Watch Video.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Screams 'Jai Shri Ram' After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Ayodhya: Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut recently reached the pran pratishta of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress shared a video of her, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” at the top of her voice. The video has made several rounds on the internet and has received many reactions to the video. Read along.

Kangana Ranaut In Full Enthusiasm Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’- Watch

Taking to Kangana’s Instagram handle, the Bollywood diva with a string of images captioned her post, “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram (This is the birthplace of most revered Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram)(sic).” Later Kangana shared a video chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in front of the Ram Mandir. She also shared a closer view of the temple showered with rose flowers after the pran pratistha of the temple.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Previously, Kangana on her Instagram account shared her story about receiving an invitation. The story featured a video of an invitation with the song ‘Mangal Bhawan’ playing in the background. She expressed her gratitude and added an emoji to the story. The invitation included multiple pages detailing the history of the Ram Temple and its construction process.

Netizens React To Kangana Ranaut’s Video, Calls Her ‘Innocent and Dedicated’

Fans were quick to react to Kangana’s video after seeing her excitement, an Instagram user commented, “Just look at her..she is like an innocent kid who loves her nation blindly..tears Lucky ma’am lots of love blessings Jai Shree Ram (sic).” Another user wrote, “A true Sanatani. Not just for showoff but in real (sic).” A user on Instagram penned, “I love her for this… she is truly enjoy and excited (sic).”

The fourth comment read, “Thanks Kangana for representing the emotions of millions like me with your actions. I along with millions identify and reciprocate the same (sic).” The fifth user wrote, “Wear your beliefs on your sleeve. Good to see that at least one actor has these guts (clapping emoji) (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut Takes Part In Rituals Ahead of Grand Inaugural of Ram Mandir

On Sunday, Kangana was seen tidying up the temple grounds. She also mentioned meeting her guru Rambhadarcharya and receiving his blessings. She participated in the scripture-based collective Hanuman Yagya organised by him.

Kangana Ranaut captioned her post, “आओ मेरे राम । आज परमपूजनीय श्री रामभद्राचार्य जी से भेंट हुई, उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। उनके द्वारा आयोजित शास्त्रवत् सामूहिक हनुमान जी यज्ञ में भाग लिया। अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम के स्वागत में सब राममयी हैं। कल अयोध्या के राजा लम्बे वनवास के बाद अपने घर आ रहे हैं । आओ मेरे राम, आओ मेरे राम. (The atmosphere in Ayodhya is filled with devotion to Lord Rama. Tomorrow, the king of Ayodhya is returning home after a long exile in the forest. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Lord Rama. Come, my Lord Rama, come) (sic).”

Bollywood Celebs Attend Pran Pratistha Ceremony of Ram Mandir

Other Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and several other personalities were invited to attend the grand inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

