Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Receive Special Invitation to Attend Pran Pratistha Ceremony – See Pics

Actor Ram Charan and his wife on Friday received a the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have been extended a special invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Sunil Ambekar of RSS personally delivered the invitation during his visit to their residence in Hyderabad. The event is anticipated to be graced by the presence of celebrities, political figures, business tycoons, sports personalities, and other prominent individuals, in addition to devotees.

Take a Look At Ram Charan’s Invitation Pics:

#RamCharan Received the Official Invitation at his Residence for Ram Mandir 🙏🛕pran pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22nd. Jai Shri Ram 🚩@AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela pic.twitter.com/U73wamMfMD — Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) January 12, 2024

Numerous celebrities from all over the country have received invitations for the event. Actors such as Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff have been extended invitations. They were greeted with bouquets and invited to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

About the Temple

It is expected that over one lakh devotees will gather in Ayodhya on January 22 for the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram Mandir, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace. The Ram temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, measures 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, as stated by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai. Each floor of the temple is 20 feet high and it boasts a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Ram Charan’s Professional Front

Ram, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Jr NTR and Alia, is currently filming for Shankar’s debut Telugu movie, Game Changer. In RRR, he portrayed a fictionalized version of the rebel Sitaramaraju, a British officer who ultimately becomes a freedom fighter. In Game Changer, where Kiara Advani also stars in the leading role, he will portray an IAS officer. Additionally, he is set to appear in a film directed by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. The rumored sports drama will feature Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in a significant role.

