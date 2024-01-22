Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina Sit Together in Electric Car, Fans Say ‘Parivarik Mahaul Hai’ – WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina shared an electric car to reach the final destination at Ram Lalla's abode - Watch viral video!

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony is one of the iconic moments in the history of India. The auspicious event has created a wave of excitement and devotion among the attendees. The expectation from the consecration ceremony rose when Bollywood A-listers attended the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek reached Ram Lalla’s abode. Amidst several pictures and videos from the historic occasion, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were spotted in an electric car. WHAT? Yes, you read that right. The popular Bollywood couples arrived together where VicKat sat on the front seats and RAlia sat behind.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a golden silk saree with statement jhumkas. Alia Bhatt, who sat behind with Ranbir Kapoor, looked ethereal in a blue-coloured saree. Ranbir Kapoor greeted people with folded hands as he sat comfortably in a dhoti kurta. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, sat with royalty next to wifey. Sitting next to the driver was filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Vicky-Katrina & Ranbir-Alia Arrive Together – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina’s video from Ayodhya went viral on social media. Their fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Amazing❤️❤️. They have come all the way to celebrate Ram Mandir and support the cause❤️❤️❤️🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “What a historic day 🚩😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Jai shree ram 😍🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 (sic).” People also loved Ranbir’s dhoti-kurta look and wrote, “Ranbir looking so good in dhoti…they should promote our culture… ppl influeced by them most (sic).” One of them also said that Vicky and Katrina looked like Lord Ram and Sita Mata and well!

