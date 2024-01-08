Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Get Invitation For Consecration Ceremony on January 22, See Pics

Home

The Rahstriya Swayamsevak Sangh has extended an invitation to actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to attend the Ram Temple opening on January 22, after Rajinikanth.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: After Rajinikanth’s invitation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also been invited to the Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya on January 22. The popular Bollywood couple accepted the invitation card from RSS leaders in a photo that has been doing the rounds online. The husband and wife had a meeting with Sunil Ambekar, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, and producer Mahaveer Jain on Sunday. Ranbir and Alia were presented with bouquets and invites for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha function.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Invited to Ram Mandir Inauguration:

The date of the event is set for January 22, 2024. BJP employees have reportedly been told to set up big screens at the booth level for the live transmission of the Shri Ram Consecration. The goal of this project is to provide the general public with a way to see Shri Ram Lala dedicated.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level.”Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ‘bhandara’, or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need,” the sources said.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Numerous VVIP visitors from India and outside have received invites to take part in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya as a result of the event’s considerable attention. One week before to the major celebration, on January 16, Vedic rites will commence for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (baby Lord Ram) in Ayodhya. On January 22, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, would conduct the principal ceremonies of Ram Lalla’s consecration. The Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust said that 10,000 and 15,000 individuals would be catered for. In preparation for the expected influx of guests during the major event, local officials are putting more security measures in place and organizing logistics to ensure that everyone attending has a seamless and spiritually enlightening experience.

(With ANI inputs)

