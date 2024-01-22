Home

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stun in traditional attire at Mumbai's Kalina airport as they head to the holy city for the 'pran pratishtha ceremony - WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport to attend the ‘pran prathistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. Several well-known figures from the entertainment world have been invited as guests. Actors, directors, and cricketers are among the 500 guests, according to news agency PTI. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left for Ayodhya on Monday morning as photographers caught them on camera at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir Kapoor donned a dhoti and a white kurta, along with a beige-coloured shawl. Alia Bhatt took away our breath in a gorgeous sea-green-coloured saree. Her hair was tied neatly in a ponytail. She completed her look with a matching shawl. The couple struck a pose for the photographers at the Kalina airport. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined the couple for the departure. Ranbir and Alia’s video has been making several rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Leave For Ayodhya – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ranbir-Alia’s video from Kalina airport received immense love on social media. Their fans lauded the duo for their traditional attire. One of the users wrote, “Raaliaa on the way to Ayodhya to witness Ramleelaa ❤️🙏(sic).” Another user wrote, “Ranbir and Alia good looks 🥰 (sic).” The third user wrote, “All three styled to perfection 👏👏👏 (sic).”

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were accepting their consecration ceremony invitation in widely shared photos on the internet. They were joined in the photos by producer Mahaveer Jain, Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh of RSS Konkan, Shri Sunil Ambekar, and Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan have been invited to the historic Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, exuded elegance in their traditional Indian dress. Several well-known figures, including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, and Sachin Tendulkar, departed for Ayodhya today. The Pran Pratishtha ritual starts at 12:20 pm in Ayodhya. It is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm, as per the trust of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crowd following the ceremony.

