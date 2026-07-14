Ayush Mehra on Please Find Attached’s cult success, working with Aditya Dhar on Uri: ‘I never expected…’ – Exclusive

In this exclusive interview, Ayush Mehra looks back at the lasting impact of Please Find Attached, shares memories of working with Aditya Dhar on Uri, opens up about building his career without industry connections, and more.

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Ayush Mehra (PC: Instagram)

In an era where digital content has created a new generation of stars, Ayush Mehra has quietly emerged as one of the most talented and beloved faces on OTT. Known for bringing authenticity to every role, the actor has built a loyal fan following through performances. Whether it’s romantic dramas or slice-of-life stories, Ayush’s charm and natural acting have earned him genuine appreciation, with fans continuing to revisit his projects years after their release. For Ayush Mehra, Please Find Attached has been one of those rare projects that has only grown in popularity with time. As the series finds a new audience through its re-release, the actor says the love it continues to receive is something he never expected. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Ayush reflected on the show’s cult success, recalled working behind the scenes with filmmaker Aditya Dhar during Uri: The Surgical Strike, spoke about navigating the industry without connections, and more.

What has Please Find Attached given you personally?

Years after its release, Please Find Attached continues to strike a chord with audiences, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayush Mehra says the biggest reward has been knowing that people still connect with his character and see parts of their own lives in the story. He shared, “It gave me proof that simplicity has a very long shelf life. We were just trying to tell an honest story about two ordinary people figuring life and love out. Years later, people still write to us saying, ‘I saw myself in Shaurya.’ As an actor, that’s the biggest compliment. Fame comes and goes, but becoming someone’s comfort show… that’s a lovely thing to be a part of. And now, with the re-release, it honestly feels like meeting an old friend who somehow hasn’t changed.”

Please Find Attached stars Ayush Mehra as Shaurya Singh and Barkha Singh as Sanya Agarwal. The hit Dice Media show follows the lives of two millennials navigating the balance between their professional careers and personal lives.

How do you look back at working with Aditya Dhar on Uri?

Did you know that before becoming a familiar face on screen, Ayush worked as an assistant director in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in 2019? Looking back, he says watching Aditya Dhar grow as a filmmaker has been inspiring and educational. The actor shared, “I remember watching Aditya obsess over the smallest details on Uri. Seeing someone dream that big and then keep raising the bar is a masterclass in itself. As an assistant director, I learnt discipline. As an actor today, I admire the courage it takes to keep telling bigger stories. It’s wonderful to watch that journey continue.”

Was Dhurandhar already being planned during Uri: The Surgical Strike?

There has been curiosity among fans about whether Aditya Dhar had already started thinking about Dhurandhar while making Uri. Ayush Mehra says that wasn’t the case. He explained, “Not at all. At that point, it was all about Uri. One thing I’ve always admired about Aditya is that he’s incredibly present—when he’s making something, that’s where all his focus goes. There wasn’t a story for Dhurandhar being worked on back then.”

Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, earning widespread acclaim for its gripping portrayal of India’s 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control. Directed by Aditya Dhar in his feature directorial debut, the film starred Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill.

What has been your biggest strength as an actor?

Ayush shared that consistency has been the driving force behind his career, stressing that it is built on discipline rather than glamour. He explained that he has always focused on showing up, learning from every experience, choosing meaningful stories, and believing that each project offers valuable lessons. Instead of trying to be everywhere or constantly staying in the spotlight, he has preferred to remain fully committed to the work.

He also expressed his belief that audiences can recognise sincerity and hoped that the honesty he brings to his performances is what resonates with them. He revealed, “I’ve never chased being everywhere. I’ve just tried to be fully present wherever I am. I think audiences can sense honesty, and I’ve always hoped that’s what they connect with.”

What was the toughest part of establishing yourself?

Like many actors, Ayush faced years of uncertainty before finding steady work. He says patience, more than rejection, was the biggest challenge. But he shared that the hardest part wasn’t rejection but patience. He explained, “You spend years wondering if you’re on the right path while the world only sees the moments that finally work out. There were auditions that went nowhere, projects that didn’t happen, and long periods of uncertainty. But those years quietly build you. Looking back, I wouldn’t erase them because they shaped the actor and the person, I am today.”

Did coming from outside the industry make things more difficult?

Ayush admitted that entering the industry without connections meant the journey was longer and required a lot of patience. But he thinks that since digital platforms have grown over time, actors from various backgrounds now have more chances to show off their skills. He explained that although the difficulties still exist, the industry is now more merit-driven than it was in the past, allowing good performances to find an audience.

He said, “Every generation creates new doors. Digital platforms have changed a lot for actors like me. Eventually, people don’t remember where you came from…they remember whether you made them feel something. That’s the part I try to focus on.”

What kind of roles do you want to explore next?

After playing several relatable and warm characters which are immensely loved by the audience, Ayush Mehra says he is keen to surprise audiences by stepping into darker and more complex roles. “I’d love to play someone who’s completely unlike me. A morally complicated character, a psychological thriller, or even a full-blown antagonist. Someone audiences don’t immediately trust. People often associate me with warmth, so it’d be fun to surprise them,” says the actor.

What can fans expect from you next?

While Ayush is keeping details under wraps, he says he is carefully choosing projects that challenge him and offer something different to audiences. He revealed, “I’m reading some really exciting scripts at the moment, and there are a couple of projects I’m genuinely looking forward to talking about soon. I can’t say much yet, but I’m trying to choose stories that challenge me and hopefully surprise the audience a little.”

Ayush Mehra’s journey has been built on patience, consistency, and genuine love from the audience. As he looks ahead to more challenging roles and new projects, he remains focused on choosing stories that connect with audiences rather than simply chasing visibility.