Anek Actor Andrea Kevichusa Recalls Racism Remark: Actor Ayushman Khurana starrer social thriller Anek will mark the Bollywood debut of Naga model turned actor Andrea Kevichusa. Andrea was welcomed for her Hindi film debut by actors Neena Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari on their respective social media handles. The female protagonist of the Anubhav Sinha directorial recently shared a racism incident she experienced in the past.

In an interview with DNA, Andrea told once she came across a lady who wasn’t aware if Nagaland is part of India. Recalling her shocking experience, the actor said, “I was probably about 16 years of age and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland and I am dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents. And she was like, ‘Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?’ I was really taken aback because she didn’t really know that Nagaland is a part of India.” Andrea opined, “It shouldn’t matter how I look or what language I speak. I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it’s quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an Indian. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it’s right to prove myself of being an Indian to other cities or to the rest of the country.” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Thrilled' As His Upcoming Movie 'Anek' Gets a Release Date

Ayushmann plays an undercover cop in Anek set on a mission to restore peace in the North East region of India. Andrea portrays a boxer named Aido in the social thriller. The film also stars

Earlier, Taapsee had shared a picture of Andrea in a black top and wrote, “Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone ! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland! Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK. ANEK In Cinemas May27 #JeetegaKaunHindustan.”

