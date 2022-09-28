Ayushman Khurana Slashed Down His Fees During Pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana has made a massive producer friendly move during the pandemic. The actor, who charges 25 crore as up front fee for a film, has structured his cost to the project to benefit producers and not load the film at the start. A trade source says, “Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of 25 crore as signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about 15 crore as signing fee and the remaining 10 crore plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film. This way, he ends up making more if the film is a blockbuster and his producers are also benefited as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn’t come to them while mounting a project!”Also Read - Doctor G Trailer: Gynaecologist Ayushmann Khurrana to 'Lose Male Touch' For Patients - Watch Hilarious Video

The trade source further states, “This is the smartest thing that Ayushmann could have done because post pandemic, the landscape of cinema has become completely differently. Actors and producers have to work hand in hand for the industry to recover. Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more! It is a win-win for everyone.” Recently Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff also reportedly reduced their remuneration for Bade Miyan Chhote Miya. Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar had lauded Kartik Aaryan on how he reduced his fees to help the producers. Also Read - Gold Medal For India’s Jeremy Lalrinnuga at CWG 2022: Ayushman to Taapsee - Bollywood Congratulates in Order

Ayushman Khurana will next be seen in the dramedy Doctor G directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. Also Read - Anek Actor Andrea Kevichusa, Who is From Nagaland, Was Once Asked ‘When Are You Going to Your Country’

