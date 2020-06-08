Ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana– Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo release, scriptwriter Juhi Chaturvedi has been accused of plagiarism by Akira Agarwal, son of late writer Rajeev Agarwal. He has claimed that Rajeev had submitted a story titled ‘16, Mohandas Lane’ in the Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest, where Chaturvedi was a jury member. Also Read - UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Announces Retirement For The Third Time

Now, quashing all the claims, Juhi claims that the film is her original work and her 'conscience is clear'. Speaking to IANS, she said, "My conscience is clear, and so are the facts in this matter. 'Gulabo Sitabo' is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the director (Shoojit Sircar) and lead actor (Amitabh Bachchan) of the film in early 2017. I subsequently registered the concept note for the film in May 2018."

"I also must clarify the speculations around my conduct as a jury member for Cinestaan's contest. I had no access to the so-called infringed script at any point in time, as alleged. This fact has been independently confirmed by Cinestaan as well. Even the Screenwriters Association (SWA), who has looked at this dispute in May 2020, decided in my favour. I speak now to request the press and public not to be disillusioned by false accusations, which are for publicity only. Acts of harassment, defamatory comments, and leaking confidential notices by the accusers only show their lack of faith in their own case. I stand by my truth", she added.

A legal notice was sent by advocate Rizwan Siddiquee on behalf of Akira Agarwal to the makers of “Gulabo Sitabo”, with the demand to see the film’s complete script. Akira Agarwal has also filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Juhu Police Station in this regard. Alleging that the story of “Gulabo Sitabo”, its background and theme resemble “16, Mohandas Lane”.

According to the legal notice, Agarwal had submitted his story in the month March 2018 and his entry had subsequently been shortlisted. On June 28, 2018, the final script of the story was also submitted for the contest and all jury members had full access to the same.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and is set to premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.