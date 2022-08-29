India won over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022: Celebrations began in various parts of the country after India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in a T20 Asia Cup match on Sunday held in Dubai. The fans were in full voice after India defeated Pakistan in a tough but valiant chase as they once again gained supremacy over the neighbors. Netizens hailed Hardik Pandya for his heroic performance. Social media also flooded with posts hailing men in blue’s remarkable win. One of the congratulatory posts that win many hearts is of Ananya Panday. Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a video in which she along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee recreated Team India’s ‘Kala Chashma’ celebration.Also Read - India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya In a Zone, But India Need Some Answers For The Future

Watch Ananya and Ayushmann’s victory dance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



The Indian team did a cool dance after completing a successful tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI series owing to a thrilling win in the final match a few days ago. “Jeet gaya India,” Ananya captioned the clip. Also Read - India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya in a Zone, but India Need Some Answers for the Future

Kala Chashma, which is now becoming a party anthem of sorts for winning teams, is from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, and features on-screen Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in dark shades grooving to the hit number. If reports are to be believed, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in Dream Girl 2. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Would Have Fancied My Chances Even If 15 Were Needed Off Final Over, Says Hardik Pandya