Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been sharing his thoughts about the Coronavirus crisis via his words and poems on social media, on Tuesday, condemned the attacks taking place on the police personnel in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. Article 15 actor took to Twitter to post a statement in which he slammed attacks on the police personnel and said that Indians should rather salute them for their contribution during the crisis. "I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them," the 35-year-old actor said.

"They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind," he added.

Many incidents of attacks on police personnel and medical workers, fighting against COVID-19, have been reported from different parts of the country.

A few days ago, Ayushmann has expressed his gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them. “This is for all the Frontline Warriors — fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video.

With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 10,000 mark and climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.