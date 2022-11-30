Ayushmann Khurrana Cracks up in Funny Interview With Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Hug Karlo Romantic Waali’ – Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana recently appeared in Shehnaaz Gill's chat show. The latter posted a viral clip from the upcoming interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana Cracks up in Funny Interview With Shehnaaz Gill: 'Hug Karlo Romantic Waali' - Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana Cracks up in Funny Interview With Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill never misses an opportunity to amuse her fans and followers. The actor who is always spot on with her fashion statements and social media game, has also started her own chat show. Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill premiers on the actor’s YouTube channel. Earlier, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor interviewed Rajkummar Rao during the release of his recent neo-noir crime-comedy-thriller Monica, O My Darling. Now, as Ayushmann’s actioner An Action Hero is about to hit the screens, he will be the next guest on Shehnaaz’s fun talk show.

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL INTERVIEW CLIP WITH AYUSHMANN KHURRANA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

SHEHNAAZ GILL POSTS FUNNY INTERVIEW CLIP

The took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from the upcoming interview. She captioned her post as, “An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel…@ayushmannk.” Shehnaaz can bee seen telling Ayushmann in the viral video that, “Aap pehle bande ho jo promotion nahi kar rahe (You are the first person to not promote your film).” He replied by saying that he is not good at marketing. Shehnaaz further added, “Agar movie achhi ho toh promotion ki zaroorat nahi hoti. Kya bolte hai usse (if the film is good, you don’t need promotion, what do we call it) mouth of…,” Ayushmann corrected her by saying ‘word of mouth’ and cracks up.

SHEHNAAZ GILL-AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S FUNNY INTERVIEW

When Shehnaaz told Ayushmann that ‘aise log nahi milte (people like you are rare to talk to)’, he jokingly said, “Aise interview bhi nahi hote. Aisi baat maine kabhi ki nahi kisi se (Such interviews ar also rare, I haven’t spoken to somebody like this before). That’s why you are Shehnaaz Gill.” The An Action Hero actor also invited Shehnaaz to his movie premiere on November 30. But the latter requested him to schedule it for December 1 due to her shoot as Ayushmann agreed. She then asked him to hug him romantically and wondered how she should keep her hairstyle, straight or curly. the actor told ehr that since he has seen her straight hair, he would like to see her curly look.

An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Mirabel Stuart in crucial roles. The film releases on December 2, 2022.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill and Ayushmann Khurrana, check out this space at India.com.