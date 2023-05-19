Home

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father, Pandit P Khurrana Dies Due to Heart Issues

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, Pandit P Khurrana dies in Chandigarh, Punjab on Friday, May 19.

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, Pandit P Khurrana dies on Friday (Photo: IANS)

Chandigarh: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s father, P Khurrana died on Friday morning at a hospital in Chandigarh, Punjab. He suffered a heart attack two days back after which he was rushed to the Fortis hospital in Chandigarh where he took his last breath. Khurrana was a celebrated astrologer in the country and his last rites will take place at around 5: 30 pm at Manimajra crematorium in the city.

As per a report published in PTC, Khurrana was put on a ventilator after the heart attack. He is survived by his two sons – Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, wife Poonam Khurrana, and three grandkids.

The family hasn’t shared any official statement yet.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA’S EMOTIONAL POST FOR HIS FATHER

Ayushmann has always credited a major part of his success to his father. In a post that he shared a few years back, the actor talked about the influence that his father had on his life growing up. He said he is the reason behind adopting discipline in his life and his inclination toward the creative field.

Ayushmann once wrote, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films, and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher, and guide. My father (sic).”

— developing story

