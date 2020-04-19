After Aparshakti Khurrana and Aakriti Ahuja, it was time for the elder Khurranas, Ayushmann and Tahira to take TikTok’s latest challenge ‘#WhoIsMostLikelyTo’ and what followed had fans in splits as the couple spilled the secrets of their married life. Tahira shared the video which has crossed over a lakh views already while still going strong and featured the lovebirds twinning in black-rimmed reading glasses and black tees. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Sings Perfect Romantic 'Lockdown Song' For Your 'Banda, Bandi or Family', Viral Video Breaks Internet

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared the video where she and Ayushmann were seen spilling the beans on 'Who made the first move?', 'Who is the better kisser?', 'Who's always right?', 'Who wants more kids?', 'Who's the better cook?' and even 'Who's hornier?', a question that made Ayushmann turn pink with embarrassment. Tahira captioned the fun video, "Who's always right We are pretty confident about these questions!! @ayushmannk #coupleselfgoals (sic)."

If there is one thing that this COVID-19 lockdown has taught us, it is the fact that pursuit of a superficial lifestyle is a facade when in reality, the mere company of our loved ones are simply enough for us and asserting the same this weekend is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana. Treating fans to a soulful rendition of "the perfect lockdown song" for your "banda, bandi or family", Ayushmann broke the Internet recently not just with his singing talent but also the romantic strumming of the guitar.

Earlier, crying her heart out on social media while asking when will she see the days of schools being reopened, Tahira shared an awwdorable picture of her tiny tots, Varushka and Virajveer Khurrana. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared the picture featuring the brother-sister duo clinging onto each other while sharing a joke. Tahira’s witty caption left the Internet in splits. It read, “Kids bring happiness …true … but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!! Kab khulega school! Kab aayenge woh din #momsplea #momsplight #sweetmisery (sic).” The family of four has kept themselves busy off late with painting sessions late into midnight. Earnestly enjoying their hobby session, the Khurranas made us wish for a similar stress-busting activity.