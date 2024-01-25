Home

Ayushmann Khurrana Grooves With Daughter Varushka to ‘Sher Khul Gaye’, Here’s How Fighters Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Reacted – WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana and his daughter Varushka was seen grooving to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter track Sher Khul Gaye. Take a look here.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his daughter Varushka grooves to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter track Sher Khul Gaye.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his daughter Varushka definitely got some quirky moves and the reason is their latest performance which was recorded by Ayushmann’s wife Tahira. Recently, Tahira took to her Instagram handle where she shared a video featuring her daughter and husband who can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter track Sher Khul Gaye. Ever since the video was shared on social media, fans have loved the father-daughter duo dancing to the beats of the song.

Sharing the video, Tahira dropped a cute caption which stated, “Ghar ke sher khul gaye. Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone, are not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the very best for the film, can’t wait.” As soon as the post was shared it was not just loved by fans, Fighter actress Deepika Padukone also couldn’t resist commenting on the video. Padukone shared Tahira’s post and wrote, “Gosh! This lil one’s got some serious swag.” Hrithik also took Tahira’s comment section of that particular post and wrote, “Amazing! Look at her go.”

Take a look at Tahira’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Take a look at Deepika’s post here:

Coming to Fighter, the movie was one of the much-anticipated films which was released on January 25, 2024. The movie is based on the mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. in key roles.

Since the movie was released in the theatres today, it has garnered massive appreciation from the fans. Further, Rishab Sawhney plays the antagonist in the movie. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Fighter, the director also helmed Pathaan, which turned out to be a massive hit among fans. The movie consisted of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham.

