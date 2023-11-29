Home

Ayushmann Khurrana Hops on ‘Moye Moye’ Trend Like No One Else, Fans Say ‘Vibe Hai’ – WATCH

Bollywood star Ayushmaan Khurana was seen performing live at the concert, then in an intriguing twist, he soon started to sing the "Moye Moye" song. Here's what happened next...

Ayushmann Khurana Sings 'Moye Moye', Netizens React 'Energetic Performance'- Watch Viral Video

Bollywood actor and singer, Ayushmann Khurana was the talk of the town soon after he grooved to on ”Moye Moye.’ After ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ went viral, it was the ‘Moye Moye’ song that took over social media. The song fueled like wildfire on the internet, wherein Bollywood celebs also joined the bandwagon. Just after Shraddha Kapoor hopped on to ‘Moye Moye,’ Ayushmaann amazed everyone with his version of the trendy song. He won hearts with his take on the trendy music during his live at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ayushmann Khurrana Performs ‘Moye Moye’ Live

The Dream Girl actor was seen performing live at the concert, then in an intriguing twist, he soon started to sing the “Moye Moye” song. His innovative twist on the viral trend as well as his enthusiasm during the performance had netizens reacting to the video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans cheered louder than ever at the concert. After singing Moye Moye, the actor jokingly said, “Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hain yaha pe. (We have come here to sing, not to hop on trends).” In the video, the ‘Vicky Donor’ star looked dapper in a grey jacket over a black t-shirt paired with matching pants. He completed his rockstar appeal with uber cool shades.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans were quick to react on his social media post. They flooded the comment section with love, and appreciation. One of the users wrote, “Petition for Ayushmaan to release his version of Moye Moye is officially now. ” Another fan commented, “Got goosebumps, Moye Moye was unexpected (crying emoji).” “It was magical, you are amazing, blessed with a soothing voice (heart emoji), ” the third user wrote.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was most recently seen in ‘Dream Girl 2′ alongside Ananya Panday. The film went onto become a commercial hit to the sequel of his 2019 film Dream Girl. According to reports, the actor is being considered for the lead role in Sourav Ganguly’s widely anticipated biopic. When questioned about this, the actor said, “I’m not saying anything right now. We must make an official notification whenever and anything occurs.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.