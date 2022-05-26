Ayushmann Khurrana Exclusive Interview: Bollywood hero Ayushmann Khurrana, who has carved a niche for himself by picking unconventional and unique roles, talks exclusively to India.com about believing in ‘cinema for change’ and more… ahead of the release of his upcoming film – Anek. Ayushmann was kind enough to reveal why he doesn’t allow his children to watch his movies. The actor also spoke about Anek being an important film and not for commercial success. For the unversed, Anek is set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha is slated to arrive this Friday, May 27, 2022.Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Promises an Exciting Year With THESE Films

Excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana’s interview…

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on how people have made his image of ‘coming out with films that have strong social messages only’

Anek is a message-oriented film, it has a strong message, but for every film, you don’t have to give a strong message. In the forthcoming films, An Action Hero doesn’t have a message for example. It’s a hard-core commercial film, so every genre is different but this is something that Anubhav Sinha sir is known for and this is my second collaboration with him. That’s a kind of promise I want to generate in the audience that If I come in a film, it has been something interesting.

Ayushmann Khurrana on why he doesn’t allow his children to watch his films

But not many know that his two kids are not allowed to watch his films. In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he doesn’t allow his children to see his films. “After a certain age specially… when they are 13-14 years, It’s just because I don’t want they should see me as a star and I want to give them a normal childhood. Plus, they are not allowed to watch my films”.

Other filmmakers should also come up with movies like Anek, Article 15 that has a strong message: Ayushmann Khurrana

Every filmmaker as an artist should have a certain responsibility towards the society and I have said a lot of times that I believe cinema for change and they should come up with films that say something or unite India in a way because the diversity is something that is very unique which our nation has. There are a lot of filmmakers who are and have a certain voice and a vision.

Before signing a film, does it come to your mind that films like Anek, Article 15 won’t be commercially successful?

Films like Article 15 and Anek can’t be seen from a commercial lens. Aise films aap apne liye karte hain, kuch kehne ke liye karte hain aur credibility ke liye karte hai. Films like Dream Girl, Bala are for commercial success but not those with a strong message. But yes, it should have a wider reach and a lot of people should watch it so that there is a change in their thinking.

Do you feel the pressure after the success of KGF 2 and RRR in the Hindi belt?

There is no pressure at all. It’s beautiful that the entertainment is transcending all the boundaries if the people don’t care which film is coming from where. Hollywood films are making great money, South films are making great money. Hindi films have been seeing the pocket of success with Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It’s entertainment that they want to watch eventually, doesn’t matter which language it is.

Ayushmann Khurrana on 10 years in Bollywood

It’s been great, still can’t believe it as it feels like yesterday and I am still learning and evolving as an artist. It’s been beautiful! There have been a lot of learnings in the 10 years”.