Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned down a poem to pay tribute to the soldiers and security personnel killed in a terrorist encounter in North Kashmir’s Handwara. An Army Colonel, a Major and two jawans of Indian Army were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara district of North Kashmir. Along with them, a sub-inspector of J&K police also lost his life in the gun-battle. Also Read - PM Pays Tribute to Handwara Martyrs, Says 'Their Valour And Courage Won't be Forgotten'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share the poem that he dedicated to all security personnel of the country. “Desh ka har Jawaan bahut khaas hai, hai ladta jab tak shwash hai. Parviaaro ke sukho ka kaaravaas hai, shaheedo ki maaon ka anant upvaas hai,” his poem read. “Unke bachcho ko kehte suna hai, Papa abhi bhi humaare paas hain! -Ayushmann”. Also Read - Hizbul Mujahideen, TRF Quibble Over Credit For Handwara Terror Attack

Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara. The J&K Police and the Indian Army had launched a joint operation upon receiving Intel inputs that civilians were being held hostage inside a home in Changimulla. Also Read - Handwara Encounter: Colonel, Major Among Five Martyred, Rajnath Says 'Will Never Forget Their Sacrifice'

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who hailed from Jaipur, was killed in the encounter in Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh, and police Sub-Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan alias Qazi.

Take a look at Ayushmann’s tweet:

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya-directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film created new benchmarks at the Box Office. Starring actors Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta alongside him, the movie addresses the issue of homosexuality while featuring Ayushmann’s most astonishing and strongest performance of his career trajectory