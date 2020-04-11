Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them. “This is for all the Frontline Warriors — fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video. Also Read - Aamir Khan Thanks BMC, Police And Healthcare Professionals For Their Work in The Times of COVID-19 Crisis

“Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind,” he added. He starts the poem by highlighting the plight of a shop owner, and people residing in the buildings which have been sealed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song



Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.

Through the poem, he stressed that the situation is “collective karma of humankind”. The actor saluted the spirit of people working hard to ensure essential services reach people, healthcare officials, police and people working hard towards making it a clean and sanitized environment.



He urged people to give respect to the frontline warriors, once this is over, saying “koi kaam chotha nahi hota yeh baat apne paale bandh lena“. Ayushmann also said that they are the true stars as he mentioned: “Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke”. The actor said that they can give money, and help them in the fight, but they are the true fighters.

He ended the video saying that while frontline warriors have to face and fight the battle against this deadly virus and all we have to do is stay at home.