Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and its shooting schedule will begin in October. "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community, and for that we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one," said Abhishek.

The filmmaker says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar.

"Ayushmann plays a cross-functional athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn't done before. It's quite a challenge and he's committed to it," said Abhishek, who has directed films such as "Kai Po Che", "Fitoor" and "Rock On!!" in the past.

Ayushmann is excited about creatively collaborating with Abhishek and is looking forward for his physical transformation.

“Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that is exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts,” the actor promised.

The actor is supremely excited about his physical transformation that he will have to undergo.

“It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it,” Ayushmann said.

The film will release worldwide in theatres next year.