Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Music For NGO Kids Spreading Tunes of Magic and Love

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoyed his Saturday with kids, by playing and performing some his old time favourite such as Paani Da Rang and more.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took time out to spread love and cheer this Saturday as he spent the day with differently-abled kids! Ayushmann Khurrana visited a non-profit organization, Mann that works with children and adults and use the power of music to win their hearts at the centre for people with special needs.

The actor-artiste received a warm welcome with all the students calling by his name as soon as he entered the venue. During the meeting, a student sang one of his all-time hits – Paani Da Rang leaving Ayushmann Khurrana in awe of how beautifully he sang the track! Keeping the momentum of the afternoon going, Ayushmann Khurrana strummed the guitar and performed on his track Mera Mann Kehne Laga for the children who happily joined and sang along with him.

The UNICEF National Ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana also gifted many musical instruments to the students and joined them in their musical therapy class. He spoke to the teachers about the therapeutic benefits of music and spoke intently about the transformative power of music.

Ayushmann Khurrana and the kids also shook a leg to some of the actor’s superhit tracks such as Jedha Nasha and Morni Banke. He was also seen having a heart-to-heart chat with the students about what they enjoy and what would they like to become in life.

