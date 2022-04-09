Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is ecstatic to be embarking on ‘a tremendously exciting year in cinema.”‘ He is confident in his ability to totally entertain audiences since he believes he is ‘bringing the greatest of content’ to the big screen. In 2022, Vicky Donor actor has a terrific roster of films. Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, and Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero, directed by rookie Anirudh Iyer, will all include him.Also Read - Fitness Resolution For 2022? These 8 Bollywood Celebrities Will Inspire You to Kick-Start Your Fitness Journey

Ayushmann said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

Ayushmann also spoke about his first film of the year, 'Anek' which will elicit a feeling of patriotism in viewers. About Anek he says, " Anek, is a project that's extremely close to my heart and it's a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. It will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise a hard-hitting question – what does it take to be called an Indian?"

Talking about Doctor G, he believed it’s a fantastic topic with a message that will touch people’s hearts. Ayushmann revealed about Doctor G “My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It’s a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people’s hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies.”

He added, “Action Hero is super fresh, zany, and quirky. I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India. Overall, I’m thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that’s novel for the big screen.”

