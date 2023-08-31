Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to Dream Girl 2 Being Called ‘Regressive’, Calls His Film ‘Massy Comedy’

Home

Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts to Dream Girl 2 Being Called ‘Regressive’: Ayushmann Khurrana has once again turned out to be the dark horse at box office with his latest release Dream Girl 2. The film has achieved a massive feat within six days of its release, despite the box office dominance of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Rajnikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The Raaj Shandilya directorial is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Ayushmann in the main lead. Despite mixed critical reception, Dream Girl 2 has been given thumbs up by movie buffs which is reflecting in its collection figures. The Dream Girl 2 actor recently addressed the criticism against his film as a section of audiences have termed it ‘regressive’.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA REACTS TO CRITICISM AGAINST DREAM GIRL 2

Ayushmann, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama said, “Ek baat mere mann mein clear thi ki ye film unn logo ke liye hai hi nahi jo magnifying glass le ke baithe hain. Ye clear tha. Agar wo aap dimag se nikaal de…. (The one thing I was clear about was that this film isn’t for those who have a magnifying glass ready in their hands. That was clear. If you can ignore that…) This is for the outright massy comedy commercial single-screen small-town audience. Jo Gadar 2 ki audience hai, wohi iski audience hai. Aap logic nahi laga sakte isme (It has the same audience as Gadar 2. You can’t apply logic here). There’s a crazy suspension of disbelief in the film.” He further added, “Isme aap intricacies mein nahi ja sakte. Waise koi message nahi hai film ke andar. But dekha jaye toh it’s also inclusive enough. Matlab halka sa LGBTQ chhoo ke jati hai. Jo Abhishek Banerjee ka character. Last mei bolta hu, ‘Love is love.’ There’s an acceptance. There is a Muslim family jinki shadi ek Sardar se ho rahi hai, ek Hindu se ho rahi hai. Toh jo desi janta hai, unko toh lagega ye progressive hai. Par jo magnifying glass le ke baithe hain, wo galtiyan nikaal sakte hain. Unke liye ye film hai hi nahi. (You can’t go into the intricacies of this film. There’s no message as such, but it’s inclusive enough. There’s a slight touch of LGBTQ representation. Abhishek Banerjee’s character says ‘Love is love’ at the end. So there’s acceptance. A Muslim family is marrying into a Sardar, a Hindu. So the mass audience will find it progressive. But those who scan with a magnifying glass will point out mistakes. This film is not for them).”

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pahwa in crucial roles.

