Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent interview with a leading portal revealed a shocking casting couch experience. He said that during the early days of his career, a casting director asked him to show his tool and he politely refused the offer. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute to Handwara Attack Martyrs With a Poem

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, ““A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer.” Ayushmann, who is known for giving back to back hits like Adhadhun, Article 15, Bala, among others, made his debut in 2012 with blockbuster movie Vicky Donor. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected Hungama 2, Reveals Priyadarshan, Says 'I Don't Beg Actors

He recalled his early days when he used to audition and revealed, “Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections.” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Pink With Embarrassment as Tahira Kashyap Spills Some Secrets in THIS TikTok Video | Watch

“Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years,” added the actor.

He was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and is one of the most bankable actors in the industry who is known as a hit express as he has not given a single flop in the past 2 years.