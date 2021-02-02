Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has again collaborated with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after Article 15. Their new film Anek has gone on floors and it is being shot in Northeast India. On Tuesday, both Aysuhman and Anubhav took to their respective handles to share the first look from the film. Khurrana gave a glimpse of his rugged look as Joshua. He got a new haircut with a cut in his brow and wore a black T-Shirt and monkey-washed jeans with a green jacket. By sharing the pictures, Khurrana captioned, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar @benarasmediaworks @tseries.official.” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana: A Big Film Should Trigger Conversations at National Level

In Anek, Ayushmann plays the role of Joshua and the details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Anubhav, the directer of Anek also shared a few pictures from the set.

Anubhav Sinha had gone for a recce of Anek, a source had said, “Anubhav is holding onto this news very closely to his heart and wants to keep it under wraps until the locations and preparations are done. This will be the first time that he will be helming this big and extravagant creature film set in the jungles.”

“While there have been reports about Ayushmann and Anubhav collaborating for a big scale project, as it was also confirmed by the filmmaker, we wonder if this is going to be that project. If that’s the case then this will be the director and actor’s second project after the critically-acclaimed 2019 crime drama, Article 15″, added the source.