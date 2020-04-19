If there is one thing that this COVID-19 lockdown has taught us, it is the fact that pursuit of a superficial lifestyle is a facade when in reality, the mere company of our loved ones are simply enough for us and asserting the same this weekend is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana. Treating fans to a soulful rendition of “the perfect lockdown song” for your “banda, bandi or family”, Ayushmann broke the Internet not just with his singing talent but also the romantic strumming of the guitar. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Ban on Supply of Non-Essentials by E-Commerce Firms to Stay, Rules MHA

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared the video which opened to him asking fans to dedicate the song to their loved ones whom, they are spending this quarantine with. He think sings the deep romantic number, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, from his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He then revealed the purpose of it in the caption that read, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is now streaming on @primevideoin! #SMZSOnPrime (sic).” Also Read - Lockdown 2.O: Flights, Trains Won't Resume After May 3, Say Reports; Govt May Make Arrangements to Ferry Migrants

Recently, Ayushmann was seen leaving fans hypnotised with his performance on Bella Ciao from Money Heist. Italian song Bella Ciao is the theme song of the world famous Spanish Netflix series, Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). Anyone familiar with Italian history knows this protest folk song. It was initially used by paddy field workers to protest against the conditions in the 19th century. It was rewritten and used for the Italian Resistance protesting Nazi Germans during World War 2. Ayushmann played the same on his piano at home while under the lockdown.

A few days ago, Ayushmann has expressed his gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them. “This is for all the Frontline Warriors — fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video.

As of now, in India, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 488 as the number of cases inched close to 15,000. The figure includes 12,289 active cases, 2,014 people cured/discharged people, 1 migrated and 76 foreign nationals.