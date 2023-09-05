Home

Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Sourav Ganguly In Upcoming Biopic? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say

During a recent interaction with an entertainment news portal, Ayushmann spilled the beans on reports claiming that he would essay the role of Sourav Ganguly in his upcoming biopic.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in comedy film Dream Girl 2. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Undoubtedly, biopics on eminent personalities play big at the box office. Be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sanju, or Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, all of them rule the hearts of audiences. Now, it has been a while since it was announced that a biopic on former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is in the making. Since the declaration, fans have been on the tip of their toes to know who will play the lead role in the film. Previously, it was said that Ranbir Kapoor would be heading the film, but now it seems like actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently riding high on the success of his recent outing, Dream Girl 2, has replaced the Brahmastra actor and has bagged the role.

During a recent interaction with an entertainment news portal, Ayushmann spilled some beans on the reports claiming that he would essay the role of Dada aka Sourav Ganguly in his upcoming biopic.

Ayushmann Khurrana Bags Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic?

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana shared a warm smile and said that he was not going to reveal anything at that moment. He added that whenever it happens, an official announcement will be made regarding the same.

According to sources, Ayushmann Khurrana is said to be playing the role of Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic, and the Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial will go on floors in December this year. In order to fully delve into Dada’s role, Ayushmann will need intense training to play the former India skipper on the big screen. It is being said that Dada is very much involved in the movie and that he has already met the actor who would be essaying his role.

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 features Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Ananya Panday in the lead. The film that released on August 25 is filled with sidesplitting dialogue and is truly a joyride of laughter. Ayushmann relives the role of Pooja, a dream girl for many who gets stuck in chaos in his already chaotic life.

Audiences recalled their memories of the film and heaped praises on the actor for his acting skills. Talking about the cast, the film also features Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, the Dream Girl 2 actor has Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial Sunday on his plate alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. Post that, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in a fantasy movie titled Inverse opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, the actor has Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy, Vampires of Vijay Nagar in the pipeline. As per reports, the film will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

