Ayushmann Khurrana Uses AI to Create a Kid Version of Himself

A younger version of Ayushmann was created by the sleeping mattress company using his current photos as input in an age progression algorithm.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be the most disruptive actor in India, given his choice of roles and the progressive scripts that transform taboo topics into national conversation. Even for his endorsement advertisements, the actor is constantly looking to deliver clutter-breaking commercials. The actor is currently getting a lot of love for his latest ad that has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to bring alive his younger self!

Ayushmann Khurrana is endorsing a premium sleeping mattress brand and the campaign ‘Andar ke bacche ko jagaa‘ uses AI and computer graphics to create the kid version of Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

To create the kid version of Ayushmann, the brand used Ayushmann’s current pictures as input in an age progression tool to create a younger version of him. Using deep learning AI programmes combined with thousands of images of the Bollywood star, the brand constructed a 360-degree CG model of young Ayushmann’s face. The TVC blurs the line between imagination and reality by showcasing the energetic kid version of the celebrity in action with true-to-life skin tones and expressions while keeping his resemblance in a seamless manner.

Ayushmann says, “I am thrilled to be a part of a premium sleeping mattress brand’s new brand campaign, which showcases its commitment to innovation and creativity. Collaborating with the sleeping mattress brand has been an incredible experience, as they have utilized advanced AI technology to transform me into my childhood self. This campaign beautifully captures the essence of nostalgia and the importance of a good night’s sleep.”

