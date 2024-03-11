Ayushmann Khurrana Wins The Best Actor In Comedy For Dream Girl 2 At Zee Cine Awards, See Post

Home

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has been grabbing headlines since he was honoured at the prestigious Zee Cine Award show. Ayushmann won The Best Actor In A Comic Role in the Dream Girl 2. Read on.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a known celebrity in the film industry. Ayushmaan has been in Bollywood for quite some time, and he was widely known to feature in films like Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, and Bala. Recently the Article 15 actor has been grabbing headlines after he won an award for the ‘best actor in a comic role.’ On Sunday night at the Zee Cine Award show, Ayushmann Khurrana came to the limelight when he was honoured with the prestigious award. Read on.

Ayushmann Khurrana On Winning Best Actor In A Comic Role

It is worth noting that Ayushmann Khurrana is known for featuring in social films like Dream Girl, Article 15, Bala, Vick Donor, and many more he was cast in. At the Zee Cine Award show, Ayushmaan Khurrana revealed, “Comedy is one of the hardest genres to act in and I’m grateful to the audience for showering me with so much love for the Dream Girl franchise. Winning Best Actor awards are always special but to win it for a comedy film is extremely validating (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana further added, “Comedies are universally appealing films. To have a hit comedy means one has reached out to this wide audience base and entertained them and they have in return accepted the actor in that they genre. I have always wanted to be an entertainer and so, it is the best prize for me. I want my films to be watched by the entire country and if I can entertain them, that’s the best feeling (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana On Casting In Dream Girl Franchise

After receiving the prestigious award, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed, “Dream Girl franchise is a prized one for me, also because I now have a hit comic franchise to my credit. I have to thank my friend and director Raaj Shaandilya and Ekta Kapoor, my producer, who thought I could helm this part. Their belief and vision to make India laugh has delivered blockbuster results at the box office (sic).”

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Instagram Post:

He concluded by expressing, “I’m honoured to win the Best Actor award at Zee Cine Awards and I hope to contribute to the cinema in every way and for as many years as possible. In my career, I have received many Best Actor awards for my serious, social dramas. This is my first Best Actor award in a mainstream category. So, I will cherish this a lot (sic).”

On behalf of India.com, we congratulate Ayushmann Kurranna on winning the prestigious award for ‘The Best Actor In Comic Role.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.