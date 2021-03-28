Mumbai: One isn’t unaware of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s talent of writing beautiful poetry. This time the Andhadhun actor decided to pen something for late actor Irrfan Khan. This comes after Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020, was posthumously awarded two trophies at the Filmfare Awards on March 27. Irrfan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his performance in Angrezi Medium and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown Burns The Internet

Ayushmann expressed his likeness of Irrfan. He also mentioned that he met the late actor's son Babil for the first time at the award night. Ayushmann also wished luck to Babil who accepted the award on his father's behalf. Ayushmaan wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artists are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."

Ayushmann went on to write the same poem in Hindi and talked about how artists do not have a past or present and how no artist can be honoured the way they should because every artist is not Irrfan.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis on Ayushmann’s Instagram post.

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 in April 2020 following his battle with cancer.