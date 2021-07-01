Mumbai: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is saluting the doctors and the entire medical fraternity today, which marks National Doctor’s Day in India. The UNICEF Celebrity Advocate and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in the world, Ayushmann credits every medical professional for putting themselves at risk to save their countrymen. Also Read - National Doctors’ Day: PM Modi Urges Doctors To Undertake Research Over Benefits Of Vaccines

Ayushmann says, "Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes in today's times. I salute them for constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have near and dear ones worrying for them. It is our duty to also keep them safe."

He adds, "If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus since last year, we should be judicious in how we lead our lives and not be irresponsible to create more pressure on them. COVID-19 has not gone away from our country. I urge everyone to please be vigilant and stay safe by maintaining social distancing, by wearing masks and sanitizing well, and yes, please get vaccinated at the earliest. It can save lives and help our country to rest.

