Coming as an interesting fact just when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is wrapping up its re-run on Doordarshan, it has been reported that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law, Anita Kashyap, might have been a part of the iconic mythological show. The latest news has fans on a frenzy as Ramayan climbs TRP charts to become one of the most-watched television shows during the lockdown.

Breaking another record to get the highest-ever TRP in week 4, the television serial will telecast the last episode on Sunday at 9 am while the major episode featuring Ravana's Vadh will be aired at 9 pm on Saturday. With the show grabbing all the headlines, a report in Newsbaba has it that Tahira Kashyap's mother, Anita essayed the role of Trijata, one of the trusted demonic members of Raavan.

Initially against Sita, the demonic ruler starts treating her as a daughter after spending quality time with her post her kidnapping. Trijata is known to have helped Sita in Ashok Vatika innumerable times after Sita Haran. This latest fact is an interesting add on to the story of Ramayan.

Meanwhile, The broadcast of a slew of popular old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktiman during the lockdown has paid rich dividends for Doordarshan. According to data in the fourth edition of the BARC-Nielsen report released Thursday, average viewership for TV news saw a massive 219 percent jump for the week between 4 April and 10 April as compared to average viewership of January this year.

As confirmed by Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharti and All Indi Radio, Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan is going to replace Ramayan on Doordarshan in the prime time slot. Uttar Ramayan is an extension of Ramayan that shows the story of Luv-Kush, sons of Lord Ram and Sita. The first episode of Uttar Ramayan is going to be telecast at 9 pm on Sunday and the same will be repeated at 9 am on the next day. Considering that various schools have begun online classes for the students, the channel has decided to air the original episodes at night and repeat those in the morning when the students are busy studying online.