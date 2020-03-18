Stuck in the house as a precautionary method to contain the spread of COVID-19, while many don’t know how to kill time, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana was seen making the most of his quarantine period at home with producer-wife Tahira Kashyap and kids. Painting late into midnight, the family of four was seen earnestly enjoying their hobby session and we can’t help but wish for a similar stress-busting activity. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

Taking to his Instagram handle’s story feature, Ayushmann shared the videos featuring his “gender fluid” painting before the camera moved on to show daughter, Varushka Khurrana settling her position to resume her artwork and Tahira and son, Virajveer Khurrana, bent double over their individual paintings. Sitting on the floor with newspapers, paints, water bowls and paintbrushes strewn across, the family looked a vision of sheer peace in the chaotic turn of affairs in the world outside. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently released Hitesh Kewalya-directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, created new benchmarks at the Box Office. Starring actors Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta alongside him, the movie addresses the issue of homosexuality while featuring Ayushmann’s most astonishing and strongest performance of his career trajectory. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

Battling cancer while juggling family responsibilities and a sparkling career is only possible if you are Tahira Kashyap who announced her return to direction recently with Pinni, a short film starring Neena Gupta in the lead. A part of Guneet Monga’s anthology series, Zindagi inShort, Pinni takes the legacy of Tahira’s “obsession with food” forward.