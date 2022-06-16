B Praak, Arijit Singh to Neha Kakkar | Full List: B Praak, who became a national heartthrob with Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is one of the most sought out playback singers. B Praak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar have become a rage among music lovers with their soulful singing in popular Bollywood tracks. B Praak to Arjit Singh and Neha Kakkar along with Shreya Ghoshal, Guru Randhawa and Badshah charge a whopping fee for their artistry in top musical numbers.Also Read - B Praak Loses Newborn Child, Expresses Pain in Heartbreaking Post: 'Our Baby Passed Away...'

Here’s the full list of price charged by the top singers per song:

Arjit Singh

Arijit is better known for his heart melting playback singing in songs such as Bekhayali (Kabir Singh), Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) and the very recent Hum Nashe Me To Nahin (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2). The Channa Mereya singer who’s the hot favourite among the heartbreak kids charges Rs 15 Lakh per song as per a GQ India report. The 34-year-old singer has an unmatched popularity and is the voice of every leading Bollywood actor in the present times. Also Read - 'If Jealousy Had A Face': Netizens Slam Singer Rupankar Bagchi For Criticising KK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar to Get Grand Tribute by Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan And Others on ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’

2. Neha Kakkar

Neha, who’s mostly popular for her party anthems and dance numbers has immense connection with the millenials and Gen Z. The singer charges Rs 10-15 Lakh per song according to the GQ report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

3. Badshah

The Abhi to party shuru hui hai singer is a hot favourite among the party animals and enjoys popularity among all age groups. Badhshah’s fee per song is speculated to be Rs 20 Lakh as per GQ India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

4.Guru Randhawa

Guru, who’s extremely popular among masses and is a leading name in both Punjabi music industry and Bollywood, reportedly charges Rs 15 Lakh per song as per GQ India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

5. Shreya Ghoshal

The Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai singer needs no introduction. Shreya Ghoshal charges Rs 20-25 Lakh as per GQ India report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

6. Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan took the nation by storm with her energetic song numbers including Beedi Jalaile from Omkara. Sunidhi reportedly charges Rs 10-15 Lakh per song according to GQ India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5)

7. B Praak

B Praak, who poured his heart out in Teri Mitti from Kesari is also considered one of the most bankable singers of the current lot. The fees per song, charged by the singer is speculated to be Rs 10-15 Lakh as per reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

The above singers, especially Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal are often compared to the late Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale of the present day Bollywood.



For more updates on B Praak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, check out this space at India.com.