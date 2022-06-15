B Praak Loses Newborn Child: B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan announced the unfortunate death of their newborn at the time of birth. The singer shared the tragic news on his social media handle. A devastated B Praaak wrote, “With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and we request you all kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak.”Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Woman Sings English Version of Shershaah Song Ranjha, Indians Love It | Watch

Check out this post shared by B Praak on His Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)



Celebs started pouring in their condolences and prayers for B Praak and Meera. Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “My thoughts and prayers are with both of you❤️.” Neeti Mohan wrote, “”Prayers for you guys.” Gauhar Khan also commented, “Oh god. May god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an angel.” Singer Lisa Mishra also wrote: “Oh god. I am so deeply sorry for your loss, brother. Keeping you both in my prayers and wishing good health for Meera. I cannot imagine how you both must be feeling right now.” Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Salutes Security Official at Bengaluru Airport, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

B Praaak and Meera announced in April 2022 that they are expecting their second child together. B Praak had shared a photo and captioned a heartfelt note that read, “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime#summer2022.” The couple are already parents to a toddler whom they welcomes in 2020. B Praak and Meera tied the knot in Chandigarh in 2019.



