B Praak on His Musical Journey: ‘I Am Grateful For The Blessings’ | Exclusive

B Praak on His Musical Journey: B Praak needs no introduction as his chartbuster songs continue to win audience’s hearts. The music composer-singer is currently busy with his Supermoon – King of Hearts tour. The national award-winning singer would be performing for live audiences on his popular songs Teri Mitti, Mann Bharya 2.0 and Ranjha. The multi-city musical tour has been scheduled for Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. B Praak, in an exclusive with India.com spoke about the power of emotions in his songs, his late father Varinder Bachan, future of budding musicians and singers’ who participate in reality shows, spirituality and more.

Your songs Teri Mitti, Mann Bharya 2.0 and Ranjha have resonated with the audiences at a time when loud and peppy numbers are in the trend. How encouraging is it as a singer when your light-hearted songs get overwhelming reactions during live concerts?

Whatever songs I have sung have an emotional aspect. And the audiences or listeners connect to that emotion. Whenever people attend my live shows, they get emotional whether it’s a romantic or sad song. But every person has their own way of perceiving a particular song. For instance, a lot of people break down while listening to my romantic songs. There’s no need to get emotional on romantic songs. However, it’s their way of showing their love for my songs as they feel connected to it.

From starting as a music composer and producer to debuting as a playback singer. How do you see your journey as an artist?

It’s all blessings. I do not have any other words to express my gratitude.

Your father Varinder Bachan was a well-known composer in the music industry. How much influence did he have on your music and your life?

He had a lot of influence on me. When I used to sing my songs in front of him, he used to like them. I don’t think there’s any song of mine that my father didn’t like. I have grown up watching and listening to him. Whatever I am today is because of my parents. My live show starts from tomorrow so I would like to tell people to book tickets and come and enjoy the concert featuring B Praak.

The lyrics of your songs are quite poetic and philosophical. What is the role of spirituality in your life and music?

Spirituality has a major role to play in my life. It is something that cannot be described in words. I am deeply connected to God and that’s how people should be in life. Just because you are going through ups and downs, doesn’t mean you forget about God, the supreme power. I just want people to stick to their beliefs. When you pray for something with utmost faith and devotion, you will achieve whatever you desire. If you’ll seek positivity with a pure heart, you will be blessed. But if you desire something with negative or bad intentions, you won’t get anything.

There are a lot of musical reality shows airing on television these days. However, very few contestants or winners get the opportunity as playback singers once these shows are over…

It’s not that they are out of work. They do get to perform in a lot of shows. They may not be getting the opportunity for playback singing, that’s a matter of sheer luck. I know a lot of singers who won Indian Idol or Sare Ga Ma, but I haven’t seen any of their songs till date. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t working. They are getting the work and exposure in the industry.

What is your message for budding singers and musicians?

I would like to tell them to listen to good music. Unless you do not hear melodious tunes, you won’t be able to create one. Listening is very important. Since I was a child till now, I listen to music. The germ or idea only originates from good music. If you are in this profession, it is very important for you to pay attention to melodious songs. Make sure to listen to good songs.

For more updates on B Praak and Supermoon – King of Hearts tour, check out this space at India.com.