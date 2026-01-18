B Praak receives extortion threat: Rs 10 crore demand, Bishnoi gang angle probed

Punjabi singer B Praak has become the latest public figure to be dragged into a chilling extortion case, with an alleged death threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While the singer himself did not receive the call, the warning was reportedly sent through his close friend, raising serious concerns about the safety of artistes amid a growing pattern of intimidation cases.

According to reports, the threat was received by Dilnoor, a singer and a close associate of B Praak, who has now approached the police. An FIR has been registered, and the matter is currently under investigation.

How did the threat come to light?

Dilnoor told the police that he first noticed something unusual on January 5, when he received two missed calls from an international number. The following day, January 6, he again received a call from the same number but disconnected it. Soon after, a voice message landed on his phone, and this time, it carried a direct threat.

In his complaint to the Mohali police, Dilnoor stated that the caller demanded Rs 10 crore as ransom and instructed him to pass on the message to B Praak.

The audio message, which has now become key evidence in the case, reportedly said, “This is Arzoo Bishnoi speaking. Convey a message to B Praak that we want ₹10 crore. You have one week. No matter which country you go to, if anyone associated with him is found, we will cause harm. Do not take it as a fake call. If (he) cooperates, it is fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him in dirt.”

What action has the police taken?

Following Dilnoor’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Sohana police station in Mohali under sections 308 (4) for extortion and 351 (3) for criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Confirming the development, Mohali district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “We are tracing the call records and further investigation is on.” Authorities are currently analysing technical details linked to the international number used for the threat.

Why is the Bishnoi gang being mentioned again?

As reported by HT, this threat is part of a larger pattern of extortion and firing incidents allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Over the past few years, several celebrities and high-profile names from the entertainment industry have found themselves on the gang’s radar.

Comedian Munawar Faruqi is among those who have previously received threats. In 2024, he was provided police security after being named on the gang’s alleged “hit list”.

International concern over the gang

The growing influence of the Bishnoi gang is not limited to India. Some months ago, the Canadian government officially declared the Bishnoi gang a “terrorist entity”.

In its statement, the Canadian government said, “The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation.”

As investigations continue, the case has once again highlighted the rising security concerns faced by celebrities, and the urgent need to tackle organised crime networks operating across borders.