In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the drug angle and has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant among other drug peddlers. In the latest development, Rhea has named 25 top Bollywood stars and out of which, NBI has summoned five people in the case. As per the Zee News report, Rhea has reportedly taken names of actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sushant's former manager Rohini Iyer, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, designer Simone Khambatta and they will be summoned soon.

As per the Zee News report, Rhea in her confession told the NCB that Sara accompanied Sushant and other friends to Thailand trip. Rhea while speaking to Aaj Tak had stated that Sushant used to live life king-size and had spent Rs 70 lakhon an all-boys trip to Thailand. Earlier this month, Samuel Haokip has claimed that Sushant and Sara were in love with each other during the Kedarnath shoot.

Earlier, the sources have claimed that Rhea during her interrogation had revealed the named of 25 A-listers of Bollywood who consume and procure bloods. The sources also stated that the 15 B-ton celebrities are on a radar and that they belong to the B-category of actors. According to the sources, Rhea told the agency that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs.

Meanwhile, Rhea in her statement to NCB, had reportedly accepted that Rhea was procuring, consuming and dealing in drugs.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai Special Court rejected bail applications of Rhea, her brother Showik and four other accused in the drug-related case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Lately, a video featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has emerged online, which shows them smoking what is referred to as rolled cigarettes. In the video, it seems Sushant is with close friends and relaxing at home. He is singing a devotional song while smoking. Rhea is also seen smoking in the video.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).