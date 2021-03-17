Maldives: Seems like the Maldives-spree for the stars never really stopped. After Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan, and Rocky Jaiswal, South Indian actor Ramya Krishnan is seen having fun in an exotic resort in the Maldives. The Baahubali star shared a selfie from the pool on Instagram and while she didn’t disclose the location, the fans were quick to notice the sprawling sea in the background and a glimpse of the shiny Maldivian sand in the picture. Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

Ramya’s pictures from the Maldives are now going viral on social media. The actor maintains a low-key life with media appearances only in the time of movie promotions. Ramya was in buzz last year when around 104 liquor bottles were allegedly found inside her car during the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Ramya, her sister, and the driver were also reportedly taken under custody for flouting the coronavirus restrictions. Also Read - Naagin 6 Fame Krishna Mukherjee Aka Priya Grooves To Ex Boyfriend Aly Goni's Hit Track 'Tera Suit' | WATCH

On the work front, Ramya is one of the most popular South Indian actors. She has also worked in Bollywood and featured in movies like Chaahat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shapath, Parampara, and Loha among others. After the success of Baahubali in the year 2017, Ramya got newfound popularity. She played the role of Queen Sivagami in the movie that was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also features Prabhas in the titular role and Anushka Shetty in the role of Devasena.