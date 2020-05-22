Actor Rana Daggubati who is making headlines these days for getting rokafied to long-time lady love Miheeka Bajaj, has a dark secret in his life which still haunts him. In an old interview with a Telugu channel, he admitted that he’s blind in one eye during his childhood. Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Look Decoded: Silk Saree With Wine Blouse And Dupatta by Jayanti Reddy Label

Rana Daggubati played the eponymous character Bhallala Deva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. The interview video, which was uploaded on YouTube in 2016, is going viral again after he is in news for his engagement with Miheeka. The video shows Rana motivating one of the constants, and narrated his own story that left the audience shell-shocked.

Rana can be heard saying, "Should I tell you one thing? I am blind in my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else's eye which was donated to me after his death.

He then closed his left eye with his hand and continued, “If I close my eye, I can see no one. LV Prasad operated on me when I was young. Study well. We will support. Be courageous as you have to look after her. Sorrows will go away one day, but you have to gear up and keep them happy always”.

Watch the video here:

Rana and Miheeka got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony on Wednesday, May, 20, 2020. Taking to official Instagram account, Rana shared the ceremony picture where he is wearing a white shirt and lungi, sitting on a chair and waving his hand, Miheeka on the other hand, was seen smiling wide as she wore a beautiful tri-color saree for the event. The hot Baahubali actor captioned the pic, “And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥”.

Rana and Miheeka met at a party in Bollywood and kicked off immediately after that. Miheeka’s parents are popular jewellery designers and her uncle is a film producer.