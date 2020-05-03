Actor Asha Negi is gearing up for the release of Baarish 2, her web-series on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 that received wide appreciation when the season 1 aired. The actor has teamed up with Sharman Joshi in the show and their chemistry as Gauravi and Anuj has impressed the audience. Adding more buzz to the upcoming season is the passionate kiss scene that the makers have included in all the promos that are being aired these days. Also Read - Baarish Season 2 Teaser: Asha Negi And Sharman Joshi's Passionate Chemistry, Jeetendra's Brief Appearance Build Excitement

While the first season of the show featured the beginning of their happy marriage, the second season is going to delve better in the highs and lows of their relationship as can also be seen in the promos. Asha talked about the kiss scene in her latest interview and said it felt awkward because it was for the first time that she was performing such an intimate scene on-screen. Asha talked to Tellychakkar and revealed that both Sharman and the director of the show did their best to make her feel comfortable. Adding that the kiss scenes provide sweetness to the show and doesn't take away its simplicity, she said "There are a few lip-lock scenes, but the makers made sure that the scenes don't turn out to be steamy or raunchy. They assured that the innocence and simplicity of the couple and the story is intact. We've kept the scenes sweet."

Asha went on to talk about why she agreed to do the lip-lock in the first place. She said, "It was my first on-screen kiss, I was quite shy and awkward before rolling. I remember my director and Sharman were all comforting me as it was my first ever lip-lock onscreen. When I was first told about the scene, I agreed because I don't want to limit myself to particular roles and restrict myself as an actress."

The new season of Baarish is premiering on May 6 at ALT Balaji and ZEE5.