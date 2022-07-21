Baarish Aayi Hai Song: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s latest music release Baarish Aayi Hai has received a lot of love and praise from the fans. The real-life couple TejRan becomes reel life couple in the song and it’s so happy to announce that the romantic track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben has garnered 26 million views on YouTube. TejRan fans are super excited as they celebrate the couple’s pure love with Baarish Aayi Hai.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Dances in a Hot Red Dress, Stuns TejRan Fans With Sexy Moves - Watch Viral Video

In the song, we witness Karan and Tejasswi’s steamy romance and irresistible chemistry that is something we can’t take our eyes off. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared, “2.5 crore views on @youtubeindia Baarish Aayi Hai..! This is fab..!! @tejasswiprakash @stebinben @shreyaghoshal @vyrloriginals @javedmohsin_official @kunaalvermaa @poojasinghgujral #HarMaidanFateh ”. Baarish Aayi Hai is also trending at the number three position on Youtube. Also Read - 'Naagin 6' Tejasswi Prakash Steals The Limelight In Her Little Pink Backless Dress, Leaves Fans Jaw-Dropped With Her Sizzling Avatar- Inside Pics & Videos

Here’s how TejRan fans celebrated the music video’s success:

Omgggggg ye kya ho rha h 25.5M views and almost 50K reels ❤️❤️❤️#TejRan #BaarishAayiHai — Karanologyˢᵏˢᵏˢᵏ (@ItsKaranology) July 20, 2022

Wow this is amazing the tabla boy 01 playing #BaarishAayiHai so wel loved it @kkundrra big big congratultion 20M for this beautiful song many many more to come ❤️ #KaranKundrra #Tejran https://t.co/KtvMY0EvmI pic.twitter.com/5NvSpRhsBH — Mansha Johny Nandwani (@Vanshika1978) July 20, 2022

This cute munchkin is in love with #BaarishAayiHai

Yup he is a Teju biased shipper but he also says Karan likes me so j like him too but then he is possessive about his Pratha. He too is streaming the song ‍♀️ He loves it when at end Teju beats Karan, he is Pratha ne mara. pic.twitter.com/fMKAeZPRwe — Dusky (@LifeTalks14) July 15, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash Gets Emotional During Church Wedding

In Baarish Aayi Hai, Tejasswi and Karan’s wedding scene has made fans emotional. She confessed that while filming a church wedding sequence for the song she got emotional. Karan mentioned, “So we were actually shooting for Baarish Aayi Hai at this Church. And you know there was this entire sequence where she is dressed as the bride, and I am the groom. I am singing for her, I am actually going down on my knee giving her flowers and everything, and I said ‘Listen sweety, it’s going to be better. Don’t worry. The real thing is going to be better’.”