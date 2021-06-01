Mumbai: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh all set to feature in a music video together and have been teasing fans with a glimpse of the song. Baarish Ban Jaana. On Tuesday morning, the duo took to their respective Instagram to leave fans even more excited with the teaser of the song. In the video, Hina and Shaheer look stunning together as they confess their love for each other. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Sings 'Bumbro Bumbro' While Hina Khan Calls Him 'Farzi Kashmiri' - Watch Video

The lyrics are soulful and will touch your heartstrings – “Jab mai baadal ban jaaun, tum bhi Baarish ban jaana… Jo kam pad jaayein saasein, tu mera dil ban jana!” Their chemistry is also one of the strong points of the song and you will instantly fall in love with their romance. While Hina looks gorgeous in a halter-neck white dress with side cuts, Shaheer looks absolutely dashing sporting a blue suit and white shirt. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh Is Charging Rs 2-3 Lakh Per Episode? Deets Inside

Watch Teaser Here:



Earlier, Hina Khan shared mesmerising picture in an onion pink dress as Shaheer holds her in her arms under the rain. She captioned it, “We can’t wait for you all to see a glimpse of #BaarishBanJaana, the teaser drops tomorrow! Are you guys ready?”

On April 19, Hina and Shaheer had posted photos with each other on social media. Their collaboration hinted at a surprise, which left fans guessing that the two popular celebrities were collaborating for a project. The song will release on June 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was recently seen in a music video Patthar Wargi. Shaheer, on the other hand, was last seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, also featuring Rashami Desai, Sana Saeed, and Palaash Muchhal.