ALT Balaji has released the teaser of the second season of Baarish, one of the most anticipated romantic web-shows on Ekta Kapoor‘s digital platform. Starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in the lead, the show is about two people who are extremely traditional, reserved, shy and totally dedicated to family and values. When they have an arranged marriage, things change and they discover the meaning of love and try to safeguard their relationship from the difficulties around. The season 1 of Baarish was widely appreciated for its simplicity and the chemistry between its two characters. Watch the teaser of Baarish Season 2 here: Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani Plays Bella Ciao on Flute Amid Break up Rumours With Asha Negi, Calls it 'Money Heist Hangover'

Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani Says 'Normal Wasn't Working' in Strange Instagram Posts After Rumours of Breakup With Asha Negi Surface

With the second season hitting the screens on April 29, the hopes are high and excitement is rising. Baarish 2 has brought back Asha and Sharman in a quite unlikely pairing. While Asha is a popular television actor, who rose to fame with her performance in ZEE TV’s show Pavitra Rishta, Sharman is a popular name in Bollywood and has done movies like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and Golmaal among others. Also Read - Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Break-up After Seven Years of Relationship That Began on The Sets of Pavitra Rishta

As shown in the teaser, Baarish 2 has got everything that the audience missed in the first season. Gauravi and Anuj seem to be finally enjoying their growing bonding. What is also intriguing is to see veteran actor Jeetendra’s cameo in the show. The teaser shows a brief appearance of the popular Bollywood actor telling why falling in love and chasing your partner is important in a relationship.

The season 1 ended at Gauravi being stuck inside the prison to save her husband, Anuj, from the accusation of buying an illegal property and setting it on fire. Watch out!