Baarish Ban Jaana is a monsoon melody and is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The song is directed by Aditya Datt and presents the story of the coming together of two actors. It shows, how even after the break-up the duo fails to live separated and therefore realise their love for each other. Apart from the scenery, what adds more beauty to this song, is Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s on-screen chemistry. After the release of the song, Hina Khan took to social media sharing a clip from the same and wrote, ”#BaarishBanJaana ab hua aapka! Go watch it now on the @vyrlorigianls YouTube channel ⁣and shower all your love on it.” Shaheer took to the comment section dropping heart emojis and wrote, ”Kamaal ki adakara hain aap.” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Sings 'Bumbro Bumbro' While Hina Khan Calls Him 'Farzi Kashmiri' - Watch Video

Watch Baarish Ban Jaana Here:

Check Hina Khan's Instagram post here:

Fans are loving Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s romance. Several fans took to Twitter appreciating Hina and Shaheer’s chemistry and mentioned that they ‘nailed it.’ One of the fans wrote, ”Such a beautiful song! Loved every bit of it and #ShaheerSheikh and #HinaKhan you guys were amazing as usual..and also how well it was shot.” Take a look at how fans are reacting to Baarish Ban Jaana:

