Late actor Irrfan Khan's eldest son Babil Khan keeps uploading old pictures of the late actor, shares stories and updates fans about the family. On Monday, Babil took to Instagram to share a note with fans of Irrfan by uploading pics of the Angrezi Medium actor's grave. The 53-year old left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection and his last rites were performed in Mumbai. The first photo shows Ayaan watering the grave and the second one shows flowers laid out on the same. Babil tells everyone that his baba Irrfan Khan liked it wild.

Irrfan's post is for the fans who must be worried about Irrfan's grave. Babil wrote, "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness. Here's what my beautiful mamma wrote: "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his…where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn't mean the graveyard shouldn't be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing… The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It's wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely." (sic)

Have a look at the post:

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.