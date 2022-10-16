Moradabad: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday launched an all-out attack on Bollywood as he charged the Hindi film industry with being in the grip of drugs. He alleged that top Bollywood actors consume drugs. “Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan`s son was caught taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them,” he said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran Fame Sreejita De is First Contestant to be Eliminated on 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'

Baba Ramdev was speaking at the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"There are drugs all around the film industry, there are drugs in politics too. Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement," he said.