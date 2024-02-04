Home

Babil Khan Lashes Out Poonam Pandy For Pulling Off A Fake Death Video Writes, ‘Worst Way To Aware…’

Late actor Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently lashed out at model and actress Poonam Pandey for pulling off a fake death claim, which she eventually did to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Take a look at Babil's IG story.

Mumbai: Babil Khan, the late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, is a well-known star-kid in Bollywood. He has garnered praise for his performances in films and web shows such as Qala and The Railway Men. Babil is very active on social media and is recognised for his down-to-earth personality. However, in a recent incident, he voiced his frustration regarding model and actress Poonam Pandey’s fake claim of her own death. The actress has been frequently facing backlash from the film industry ever since she tried to pull off a publicity stunt.

Babil Khan Lashes Out At Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death

Babil Khan on his Instagram account was furious about Poonam Pandey’s fake death video. He wrote, “I don’t know what the fu*k that was about Poonam Pandey’s demise, but it just feels wrong. I’m trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread, faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society. (Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars sensing malice.) PLEASE DONT FU*K WITH CANCERAWARENESS (sic).”

Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram Story:

What Exactly Did Poonam Pandey Plan On Doing?

Recently on February 2, 2024, Poonam Pandey on her Instagram official handle claimed the demise of the model and social media star Poonam Pandey. The message read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic).”

While many celebrities mourned the tragic demise of the actress. Poonam’s manager confirmed the death of the star. However, 24 hours later, Poonam Pandey shared a video on her Instagram handle and stated that she was alive and it was a part of her plan to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam Pandey’s Husband Sam Bombay Calls Her, ‘India’s Boldest Women’

While multiple celebrities were furious at Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt. His husband Sam Bombay referred to his wife as ‘India’s boldest women’ he further added that Poonam didn’t do it for publicity it was done for the noble cause of spreading awareness among the people.

What are your thoughts about Poonam Pandey’s fake death video? Do you think Poonam’s stunt was genuine?

